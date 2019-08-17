Heading to one of Ed Sheeran's concerts in Ipswich next week?

Greater Anglia is running extra and longer trains and on the mainline to and from Ipswich to help people travel to the concerts at Chantry Park.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter initially planned two shows in Chantry Park, Ipswich, which sold out in record time.

It saw the star add a further two dates.

From Friday August 23 to Monday August 26, additional trains will run, and the last train times have been revised to tie-in with the end of the concert.

A shuttle bus will be run between Ipswich station and Chantry Park, costing £3 per person return.

Greater Anglia is warning passengers that there are still likely to be large queues and very busy trains, because of the expected numbers of people.

James Steward, Greater Anglia’s Area Customer Service Manager, said: “We’ve increased the frequency and length of trains where possible and practical, however we are still expecting services to be very busy. We will do as much as we can to help people travel and there will also be extra staff on hand to provide help and information.

“We would encourage everyone to check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys.”

In addition to the normal timetable, the following services will also run:

Friday 23 August

23.14 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

23.32 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

00.09 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket at Diss)

23.17 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Manningtree, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.40 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.51 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

00.17 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

Saturday 24 August

23.14 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

23.33 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

00.01 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket at Diss)

23.17 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Manningtree, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.45 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.38 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

00.15 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

Sunday 25 August

23.14 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

23.34 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

23.17 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Manningtree, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.43 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.24 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

00.40 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

Monday 26 August

23.14 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

23.34 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

23.17 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Manningtree, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.44 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.33 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

00.16 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

To avoid queueing to buy tickets, passengers are advised to get them in advance online or via the Greater Anglia app.

For tickets and timetables see www.greateranglia.co.uk/ed-sheeran