A CANDID documentary on the murder of John Pordage is set to air tonight on national television.

PARENTS, friends and investigators all shared their perspectives in Killer Kid: The Murder of John Pordage which airs on 5Star from 9pm.

The documentary centres around the incident that saw 34-year-old Mr Pordage attacked with a cosh, and 17-year-old Bradley Blundell fatally shoot him at a BP garage in Great Baddow in 2017.

Following an exchange of words at the petrol station, Blundell shot Mr Pordage, who grew up in South Woodham Ferrers, at point blank range, with one shot hitting a telephone box down the road and the other hitting him in the chest.

The incident sent shockwaves through the city of Chelmsford.

