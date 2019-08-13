A woman who died following a crash in Billericay has been described as a ‘wonderful, kind, and generous person’.

Iris Sage, 75, was seriously injured in the crash with a Ford Transit van in Alma Link shortly before 12.45pm on Monday 29 July.

Sadly, she died in hospital later that evening.

In a statement her family said: “We are very sorry to have lost our beloved Iris.

“She was a wonderful, kind, and generous person who is deeply missed by her many friends and extended family.

“Especially by her loving son who she was a truly amazing mum too.

“The hole she leaves in her son and friends’ lives will never be filled.”

A 58 year-old man arrested in connection with the incident is currently released under investigation.

If you saw what happened, have any dash cam footage, or any other information please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 504 of 29 July or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.