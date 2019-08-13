THE family of a teenage brother and sister who died after getting into trouble in the sea off Clacton claim there should have been more warning signs about the dangers of going in the water.

Haider Shamas, 18, of Luton, died in hospital on Saturday, two days after his 14-year-old sister Malika after being pulled from the water close to West Greensward.

The siblings were in the water with a relative, a 15-year-old girl who is expected to make a full recovery.

Their father Shamas Riaz told ITV News paid tribute to his children and said there should have been more warning signs about the dangers of going in the sea.

"I don't understand what happened," he said.

"They were beautiful. I miss them.

"Haider was great. He liked sport, to study.

"Malika was happy. She made other people happy."

Haider and Malika's uncle Majid Riaz added: "The authorities knew of what happened a year before, they should have improved the safety measurements for the families coming. Now we suffered it. It does get you angry."

Witnesses had previously described "distressing" scenes as lifeguards and paramedics scrambled to help the three teenagers after they were spotted struggling near Marine Parade West.

Several members of the public supported the rescue effort and two other people were also treated at the beach, but did not need to be taken to hospital.

Witness Becky Bryant, 40, a carer from Wivenhoe, said: "It was so distressing, everyone was trying to do what they could - lifeguards, air ambulance, they truly worked as a team."

She said the teenagers were with a group of up to 30 people at the beach.

Tendring Council’s leader Neil Stock has pledged to take any steps necessary steps to help prevent further fatalities along the coastline.

The tragedy comes just a year after Ben Quartermaine, 15, from Clacton, died after getting into difficulty in the sea off Clacton Pier.

Mr Stock said Tendring Council employs a team of 30 beach patrol officers who operate across the district’s coastline throughout the summer months.

Members of the team were some of the first to help the stricken teens.

Mr Stock said: “It is easy to say more could have been done or we could spend money on it by employing another six, 30, 100 beach patrollers.

“But we have 36 miles of coastline and a lot of ground to cover and there is a limit to what we can do.

“We can’t fence off the beaches, we can’t stop people going in the sea."

He added: “If we have to cover every square inch in signs to stop this happening again then we will.

“But will it help? People at the beach are not typically looking to read signs and are aware of the dangers.

“It goes without saying we will listen to the emergency services. If they say we don’t have enough signs, or we should have more life rings, or anything like that, then we will take their recommendations.

“The beach isn’t the council’s sole responsibility, but it is our duty to make it safe and pleasant environment.

“I think everyone involved with the council can feel this sense of guilt when this happens on our watch but we put our beach patrols in to make it as safe as is possible.”

Mr Stock praised the rapid response of all the emergency services.

“My reaction to this, like everyone else’s, is a human one,” he said.

“This was a girl who was likely enjoying a fantastic day out with family, and she won’t be going home.”