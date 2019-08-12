THE family of a beloved dad have shared their relief after his death was ruled out of a drugs investigation.

Steven Burdett, 42, died on Canvey on July 30, and was initially suspected to be one of six people in south Essex who police believed died after taking cocaine and heroin.

However, following toxicology reports, it was confirmed he had no drugs in his system and his death is being treated as a potential medical episode.

His family set up a fundraising page to help pay for the costs to his funeral, as he did not have life insurance when he died.

Mr Burdett was a father of four children and had six siblings.

He lived on Canvey for all of his life.

His family want to create a memorial bench for him to put in Hadleigh Downs, as he and his children loved the outdoors.

He had just learned to fish, which was an activity he enjoyed doing with his children.

When he died, he was surrounded by his loved ones.

Kelsey Burdett, Steven’s sister, said: “Steven had four children; Jessica, Leon, Dylan and Curtis who he loved very much.

“He was a larger than life person; he wanted the best for his children. His sisters and brother always teased him about his newest venture.

“Though his life was full of ups and downs he always managed a smile. It’s a big loss to our family but his memory will live in our hearts.”

Kelsey said the family are hopeful that now Steven’s name has been cleared in relation to taking drugs, members of the public will come forward to help with their costs.

She added: “We aren’t doing too well with the Just Giving page; I think people thought he was associated with the drug deaths which made it harder.

“Now his name had been cleared we are more optimistic.

“It happens all the time to people but where this has been so public we just want the best send off for his children’s sake.

“I would like to thank everyone for there support, well wishes and donations it has comforted my family at this sad time.”

An inquest into Steven’s death will be held at Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford at a later date.

His family set up the fundraising page last week to raise £3,000 towards his funeral costs, and have so far raised more than £400.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kelsey-burdett