A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms across Essex today.

The Met Office has the warning in place from 10am today until 7pm.

People across Essex are being warned of heavy showers and thunderstorms which may cause some disruption.

The Met Office warning said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."