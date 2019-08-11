A YOUNG man who got into difficulty at sea has died in hospital.

Haider Shamas, 18, Luton has sadly died last night (August 10) following an incident in Clacton earlier this week.

Haider and two teenage relatives got into difficulty in the waters off Marine Parade on Thursday 8 August at around 1.40pm.

One of the girls, Haider’s sister, 14-year-old Malika Shamas, died on Thursday.

A 15-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.

The tragedy comes just a year after Ben Quartermaine, 15, died after he was caught in dangerous currents near to Clacton Pier.

Tendring Council's beach patrol officers were some of the first on scene and reportedly performed CPR on the teenagers.