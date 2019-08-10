Police are trying to trace this man after two people were stabbed near a cinema on Thursday.

Police were called by the ambulance service after the victims - two men - received support at Odeon Cinema in Kings Head Walk, Chelmsford.

One of the men, who is in his 30s, received multiple stab wounds to his body and the other received a stab wound to his back.

They have both been treated in hospital for their injuries, which are not described as life-threatening.

Officers believe that one of the victims challenged two men close to the cinema after he saw them trying to take a bike.

They were then involved in an altercation before all walking off.

Shortly afterwards, both victims saw the two suspects again near to The Meadows Shopping Centre before being stabbed.

They managed to run off before staff at the cinema helped them until emergency services arrived.

A 20-year-old man from Chelmsford has been arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody for questioning.

Police are urgently trying to trace a second man - pictured - in connection to the double stabbing.

Acting Det Sgt Harriet Ware, of Chelmsford CID, said: “We believe that the man pictured will hold important information about the events of Thursday night, which left two men seriously injured.

“Anyone with information about the identity, or whereabouts of, this man, is urged to call me at Chelmsford CID on 101 and quote the reference number 42/127425/19.

“If you want to remain anonymous, you can speak to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by submitting information in complete confidence on their website.”