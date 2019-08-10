Essex Police have made an arrest after receiving reports a man had been raped near a nightclub in Chelmsford.

The force was called by the ambulance service after a man told paramedics he had been raped in an alleyway.

Officers attended the scene in Baddow Road near Bar & Beyond nighclub shortly before 5am on Friday morning and a cordon was put in place.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called by the ambulance service at around 4.55am on Friday after a man told paramedics he had been raped in an alleyway off Baddow Road, Chelmsford.

"We made enquiries at the scene and reviewed CCTV before arresting a 25-year-old man at 6.40am on suspicion of rape.

"He has since been released on bail until August 30.

"Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Essex Police's major crime team on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/127440/19.

"Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."