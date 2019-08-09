A TEENAGE girl who died after she was pulled from the sea off Clacton has been named by police.

Malika Shamas, 14, from Luton, died after three people were rescued from the waters off Marine Parade at around 1.40pm yesterday.

An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital and a 15-year-old girl is in a stable condition.

The three teenagers are related.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are continuing to support her family during this difficult time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

The tragedy comes just a year after Ben Quartermaine, 15, died after he was caught in dangerous currents near to Clacton Pier.

Tendring Council's beach patrol officers were some of the first on scene and reportedly performed CPR on the teenagers.

Alex Porter, councillor responsible for tourism and leisure, said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of those involved.

"I would like to also praise the work of our beach patrol staff, who were first on scene and supported emergency services with their efforts.”

Eight members of the team were on duty at the time of the incident.

They were based at the beach by Clacton Pier and an additional station at the Martello beaches.

Mr Porter added: “For a number of years the council has run a beach patrol service, which operates on six beaches across our 36 miles of coastline in the summer holidays.

"The team gives safety advice, provide first aid and help with missing children searches, and in the event of someone getting into difficulty in the water will be part of the rescue effort along with emergency services.

"We would always encourage visitors to use these beaches that are closely monitored by beach patrol.

"In any event such as this we will review procedures with our partners to see what we can do to help reduce the chances of further incidents taking place in the future."