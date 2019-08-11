A CHELMSFORD care home is celebrating after winning a top award at the Care Home Awards.

Care UK’s Manor Lodge, on Manor Road, has won ‘Best Single Care Home in a Group’, which recognises individual homes within a care group for the quality of their services.

The national awards, which celebrate excellence across the care sector, shine a light on the work that individuals and care providers undertake.

The care team at Manor Lodge, rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, have been recognised for their person-centred care and commitment to going above and beyond for residents.

Manor Lodge is the only care home in the region that has its own physiotherapy service and gym, an essential part of residents’ care plans.

One resident was able to move home following the success of physiotherapy sessions, which greatly improved her mobility and independence.

Home manager, Juliana Miles, was also commended for her exceptional leadership and the support she has in place for the team, who are encouraged to suggest ways of improving the service.

Manor Lodge’s consistent innovation was also noted by judges, who praised the upcoming plans to partner with Farleigh Hospice, in Chelmsford, to further improve their end of life care.

The home has also recently begun working with local organisations to launch ‘The Archie Project’, an intergenerational project that aims to reduce the stigma around dementia.

Mrs Miles said: “We are thrilled to have won ‘Best Single Care Home in a Group’ at this years’ Care Home Awards.

“Here at Manor Lodge we are very proud of the wonderful home-from-home environment we have created, and believe that outstanding care should be the norm.

“The team is always organising new activities and suggesting ways to improve the care we provide.

“The toddler group is extremely popular, the children bring joy and laughter to both the residents and team. It’s things like this that helps to create a warm, family environment. I would like to say thank you to all of our team, as I know their work is greatly appreciated by myself, residents and their families.”