Twenty women who were left without a midwife when a service collapsed have given birth at Colchester Hospital.

More than 200 mums were left in the lurch after One to One Midwives ceased trading with two days notice.

The firm provided services for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

Colchester Hospital has stepped up and taken on the women who were left without a midwife.

A spokesman for the hospital said: "We have only eight women left on the list of 284 that we have not been able to contact to date.

"We have also had 20 women who have had their babies with us and have received positive feedback.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their patience whilst we get everyone booked in and part of our service and to ask any woman booked with one to one who has not already got in touch, to make contact with us as soon as possible."