A MEMORABLE work experience placement with Essex Air Ambulance inspired a student to become a flight doctor.

Chris King, 32, was one of the first medical students to spend time with the air ambulance, gaining first-hand experience of the charity’s life saving work.

The experience, in 2010, left such an impression on Chris that he was determined to return one day as a fully qualified doctor.

Chris has now achieved his goal, having joined Essex Air Ambulance as a pre-hospital care doctor, the first former student to do so.

Dr King said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to Essex Air Ambulance nearly a decade after I was lucky enough to train with the charity as a medical student.

“Opportunities to gain any pre-hospital experience back then were extremely limited.

“The team were so welcoming and really inspired me to learn more about caring for critically ill patients.

“I’ve spent the past nine years training as an anaesthetist and have been waiting for the day I could return to Essex Air Ambulance as a flight doctor.

“In the interim Essex Air Ambulance has welcomed me back for further observer shifts, clinical governance days and its excellent annual conference.

“Over the past ten years Essex Air Ambulance medical student training has expanded rapidly.

“Essex Air Ambulance now regularly welcomes medical students from Cambridge, Barts and London and Anglia Ruskin universities, as well as elective students from across the world.

“I’m really looking forward to help train and inspire the next generation of pre-hospital care providers.”

Stuart Elms, clinical director at Essex Air Ambulance, said: “It’s brilliant to see Chris return to us as a pre-hospital care doctor after starting as an elective student.

“My aim for this world class elective was two-fold, to share the great learning available and also to provide a possible recruitment route for us.

“To have an exceptional doctor like Chris return to us is fantastic and the culmination of hard work for both Chris and Essex Air Ambulance.

“We are looking forward to seeing him teach the next generation of elective students.”