A police officer who was attacked with a machete has been named, as the man accused of trying to kill him appeared in court.

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, is charged with the attempted murder of PC Stuart Outten, 28, from Grays, and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident in Leyton, east London, just after midnight on Thursday.

The patrol officer was attacked after he tried to stop a van suspected of having no insurance.

He managed to Taser his attacker despite being slashed in the head and hand in an incident which lasted just seconds.

Met officer PC Outten, who has around a decade of police experience, was treated by colleagues and paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

(Credit: PA)

He was treated for a wound to the side of his head, requiring stitches, and needs an operation to a hand injury he suffered while trying to fend off the attack.

Rodwan, from Luton, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London on Friday morning, wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit.

He was brought into the dock wearing handcuffs before speaking to confirm his name, date of birth, that he has no address, and that his nationality is British.

District Crown prosecutor Varinder Hayre said he is accused of carrying out a “completely unprovoked, repeated and brutal attack with a machete on a police officer who was simply conducting his duties on that day”.

There was no bail application and Deputy District Judge Adrian Turner remanded Rodwan in custody until his next hearing at the Old Bailey on September 6.

In a statement released on Friday, Stuart’s family said: “We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received from the public, Stuart’s colleagues and the wider policing family.

“We are incredibly proud of the bravery Stuart showed during the incident. His injuries could have been fatal and we are thankful he is stable and recovering in hospital with his loved ones.

“Stuart joined the Met straight from school and loves being a police officer and protecting the public. Although there are risks associated with his job, we would never have expected something like this to happen.

“We are so grateful to the paramedics and hospital staff for their care and compassion."