The hunt is on for Essex's 100 most influential figures in 2019.

Essex Power 100 is back for a third year and will be celebrating the most influential figures in Essex and surrounding areas.

It looks for business-people, community leaders, sports personalities, politicians and celebrities across the county.

People are now being asked to nominate individuals for the 2019 list.

All submissions must be in by September 21 to qualify.

The list is curated and presided over by city lawyer and president of Essex Power 100 Nicholas Taylor.

The 2018 list saw Lord Alan Sugar being crowned number one yet again after topping the list in 2017.

It also saw Billericay Town FC owner Glenn Tamplin, Sir Rod Stewart, Witham MP Priti Patel and Sir Jack Petchey CBE bag a spot in the Top 5.

Matthew C. Martino of EssexPower100 said: “We are once again calling on members of the public from Essex to have their say on this year’s list, we are constantly on the hunt for unsung heroes and rising stars from the county and the public play a big part in us identifying these figures.”

If you know someone who may qualify for the list, you can put them forward at http://essexpower100.co.uk/criteria/