UN experts have said eating a plant-based diet can help fight climate change.

A major report on land use and climate change says the West's high consumption of meat and dairy produce is fuelling global warming.

But scientists and officials stopped short of explicitly calling on everyone to become vegan or vegetarian.

They said that more people could be fed using less land if individuals cut down on eating meat.

So we asked our readers for their suggestions for the best places to get veggie and vegan food in north Essex.

Here is where they suggest - and why.

Shakers Dairy Free, Eld Lane, Colchester

We were inundated with suggestions to give Shakers a try.

Not only can you get shakes, ice cream and smoothies but there are also a range of plant-based burgers, salads and hotdogs.

And if you have a sweet tooth there are also pancakes and cakes, plus lots of gluten free options.

Reader Laike Deacon said: "The staff are lovely and the food and drinks are to die for. But the best part is that no one had to die for them. Can’t fault them at all."

Debi Sadler-Moye added:"My son (who’s a dirty meat eater) and I are working our way through their drinks menu."

Theresa Higginson said: "Shakers because they’re all vegan and super friendly! Local pub vibe but for burgers and shakes."

Nourish, Crouch Street, Colchester

The Nourish website says: "Not only is plant-based food nutritious and delicious, but it's cruelty-free and friendly to all the cute and fluffy creatures who share our planet."

There are a host of speciality drinks from lattes featuring beetroot and turmeric.

The menu also features sourdough with a range of toppings, sushi bowls and curries. Sounds delicious!

Rebecca Wieland said: "Nourish - healthy vegan establishment, friendly staff and excellent food!"

Leanne Easden added: "Nourish are the only ethical completely vegan place in town and are amazing. Both food and staff."

Yak and Yeti, Magdalen Street, Colchester

Sample Indian and Nepalese inspired food at Yak and Yeti.

The menu even includes a list of vegan starters and mains featuring steamed dumplings and bhajis.

There are also vegetarian curry options.

Maria Harvey said: "Yak and Yeti have a huge variety of vegetarian and vegan options. Fantastic curry place."

Waffle On Clacton, Jackson Road, Clacton

The waffles, shakes and dessert parlour also boasts its own vegan and dairy-free menu.

There is a vegan breakfast, burgers and sandwiches along with waffles and pancakes.

Sharni Paterson said: "Waffle On Clacton is by far the best place!! Their vegan and vegetarian menu is massive and the food is all so delightful and tasteful! And don't get me started on their deserts!"

Grain, North Hill, Colchester

One of our readers suggested a trip to Grain.

Grain offers everything as a starter size so you can create your own tasting menu of as many dishes as you wish.

The restaurant offers both meat and veggie options.

Chloe Jiggins said: "Grain were very accommodating with a separate vegan/vegetarian menu."

Organic Alex, pop up venues

Spearheaded by a vegan chef and health coach, Organic Alex produces dishes ranging from curries, to tacos and salad bowls.

Follow the Facebook page to find out when you can get your hands on the menu.

www.facebook.com/organicalexcatering/.

Keir Hughes said: "Organic Alex. Pop up menus. Excellent food. Check out his page!"

Live and Let Live, Stanway

Veggie options include vegetable madras, lasagne and build your own burger.

Dionne Nesbitt said: "Live and Let Live do vegetarian and gluten free options. Amazing welcome and delicious food each and every time."

Vool Vegan, Colchester Market

The team offer a range of vegan snack options and can be spotted at Colchester market.

To find out more visit www.facebook.com/Voolvegancool/.