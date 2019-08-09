A biker was left injured after a hit and run crash at a busy junction

It happened at the Army and Navy Roundabout in Chelmsford on Wednesday August 7 at about 8.30pm.

Police were called around 8.30pm with reports that the driver light coloured small car had failed to stop having been in collision with a moped.

The car was described by witnesses as being modified, giving it a more sporty appearance and was travelling from the A130 in the direction of Widford.

The moped rider, a man in his 40s, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

No arrests have been made.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the collision particularly those with dash cam footage.

"Please contact us on 101, quoting incident 1166 of 7 August.

"Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org"