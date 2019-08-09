An iconic Brentwood club is due to shut it's doors for three months, with some exciting changes on the way.

After shooting to fame on the ITV show The Only Way is Essex, the Sugar Hut has been an all round success, welcoming plenty of famous faces along the way.

However, owners have announced that Sugar Hut is in need of a "serious facelift", with a number of changes due to be made over the three month closure.

This includes new sound systems, lighting and a complete renovation, which is set to make "this incredible space one of the best music venues in the country."

It was also revealed that the team behind Studio 338 have become the new owners of Sugar Hut, with the venue reopening with a launch party on November 30.

On Facebook, the Sugar Hut said: "Hello Sugar Hut family!

"Today we are delighted to make an announcement which we hope you will be just as excited about as we are.

"We can now reveal that the team behind Studio 338 are the new owners of the world famous Sugar Hut!

"The venue has been at the heart of nightlife in Essex for many years now and we have a lot of respect for what has been accomplished.

"However, the time has come for the next generation to take the reigns and bring some of the magic back to the Sugar Hut.

"The venue will reopen on November 30 with a very special line up (stay tuned for that) and we will shortly be announcing a whole host of new residencies and special events from some of the worlds best dance music brands.

"Inside we will be giving Sugar Hut a serious facelift. New sound systems, lighting and a complete renovation will make this incredible space one of the best music venues in the country. Right here in Brentwood.

"We will not tear the heart out of her, but we will bring her up to date and give her a programme of events which will be the envy of the world.

"We cant wait to start this new adventure with you all.

"Trust me on this.. you will never have seen a line up like this in Brentwood before."

For more information on the launch, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/511279992951946/