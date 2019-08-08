PUPILS in need of mental health support are set to have easier access to help thanks to a £2 million funding boost.

East Anglia was one of six regions selected to become a trailblazer site to further develop provision for young people.

The money will pay for three mental health teams to be set up which will provide a range of emotional wellbeing support.

One team will be in place to support 17 schools in Tendring.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief officer for West Suffolk, North East Essex and Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “Mental health issues can significantly affect young people and can adversely impact their life and their health if correct and timely support is not available to them.

“By having these teams in place, we will be helping those young people to have access to help they need and deserve.”

The other two mental health teams will be in west and east Suffolk.

All three teams are being given £360,000 funding each year for two years.

They will comprise a mix of mental health and wellbeing professionals including clinicians, emotional wellbeing practitioners, family support workers and education psychologists.

It comes as NSPCC research suggests the mental health needs of 9,000 children in north east Essex, who have been abused or neglected, are not being planned adequately.

Andy Brogan, deputy chief executive of Essex Partnership University NHS Trust, said: “We are delighted with this funding announcement.

“It will mean more support will be available to schools in helping them manage the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people.”