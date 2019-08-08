A BIKER suffered serious injuries after a crash with a van.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash at the Howe Green junction of the A12 on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a van and a motorbike at Junction 17 just before 9.30pm.

"The biker, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries but remains in a stable condition.

"The driver of the van did not stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate them. "

Call Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 and quote incident number 1248 of August 6, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit a report on their website.