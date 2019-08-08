THE work of Essex Police officers which saw a string of people jailed for more than 40 years will air on TV tonight.

ITV's Police, Camera, Auction will follow the work of the force's Operation Raptor teams.

The team works to lock up drug dealers and seize their criminal assets.

The programme, which airs at 9pm on ITV1, will feature the case of the Clacton-based Jay Boys gang.

The group were jailed in December 2017 for more than 41 years after North Op Raptor team spent three years investigating the gang.

Police uncovered how the drug dealers took over an addict’s house and made up to £3,000 per day selling Class A heroin and crack cocaine.

The Jay Boys set up a base a house in Hadleigh Road, Clacton, and used it to bag up and move on hard drugs in a vile process known as 'cuckooing'.

Operation Raptor's work to disrupt a Harlow drug dealer will also feature in the documentary.

The man was jailed for more than three years in 2018 after he was brought to book by Op Raptor West for dealing Class A drugs.

On arrest the man was found to have a house full of designer goods which was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Police, Camera, Auction gives an insight into the auctions where criminals' assets from their nefarious activities are sold, with the proceeds usually going to help those whose lives have been blighted by crime.