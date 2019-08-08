Firefighters rushed to the scene of an industrial building fire to find two buildings had gone up in flames.

Earlier this morning, crews arrived at the scene on Bishops Stortford Road, in Roxwell, where they reported that the single story building which measured approximately 25m by 30m, was on fire. Two units were affected.

After finding that the fire was also affecting a second building, firefighters requested additional fire engines and some specialist vehicles to assist tackling the fire.

One building was completely alight, with fire crews working hard to minimalise fire damage to the second building.

Currently, the fire is under control and a number of engines have been able to leave the scene.

A spokesperson from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Firefighters will remain at the scene for some time to fully extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. An investigation will be carried out."