Strong winds could see the Dartford Crossing shut this warning after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

If crosswind speed reaches 50mph, speed limits on the crossing will be reduced to 30mph.

But if wind speed significantly exceeds 60mph, the crossing will close completely.

The Met Office has warned that high wind speeds will be expected throughout Saturday, but particularly between 10am and 4pm.

Wind speeds are expected to exceed 50mph, meaning the crossing could be too dangerous to use.