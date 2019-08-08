A TRADE union “left to pick up the pieces” has called for an independent investigation into the collapse of a midwife service in north Essex.

More than 200 mums were left in the lurch after One to One Midwives ceased trading with two days notice.

The firm provided services for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

Now the Royal College of Midwives has called for an investigation into its collapse.

A spokesman: “The RCM received news of this two days before. The RCM is the recognised body to represent the staff of this employer and we were accorded no consultation.

“We have since been, on an emergency basis, meeting and communicating with our 50 members mostly employed in the Northwest and Essex where One to One had contracts with NHS commissioners.

“The sudden announcement of administration of this company has caused uncertainty for women, for whom One to One provided care.

“We understand that transfer arrangements are now in place because the key issue is the continuing care those women booked with the company will now be receiving from the NHS.

“We do not know the reasons why One to One went into administration or what the financial and service issues were.

“We, as a trade union and professional body, have been engaged in picking up the pieces left over – the service to women and their families, the careers of midwives and maternity support workers, as well as their employment rights.

“It is for this reason we believe NHS England should commission an independent investigation to learn lessons, to make the position transparent and to apportion responsibility.”