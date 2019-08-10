It's over for another year.

Whether you love it, hate it or ignore it at all costs, Love Island 2019 has been hitting the headlines for the past eight weeks.

And with TWO series planned for next year, applications are now open for Love Island 2020 if you fancy topping up your tan after Christmas.

The new winter Love Island is looking for contestants to take part, and it's been confirmed it will take place in the new location of Cape Town, South Africa.

Taking place from January 2020, fans will no doubt tune in to keep their winter blues at bay following the post-Christmas slump.

You must be at least 18 years old to enter and the closing date for applications is November 30, 2019.

Competition is high however, with around 85,000 entries for the latest series, with just six of the contestants chosen through this format.

The rest were sourced by the producers, who scour social media platforms to find the perfect cast.

You can apply

here

.