STRONG winds and rain are on the way to Essex later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across Essex and much of the UK on Saturday.

The warning is in force from midnight until 11.59pm.

It says the weather is "expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime."

The Met Office said: "It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with some fallen trees possible."

There is also a yellow weather warning for rain for most of the UK on Friday - but only some parts of Essex are expected to be affected.