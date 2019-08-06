MUSIC fans flocked to a day of nostalgia at a busy park.

In The Park Concerts held its From The Jam event at Garon Park, Southend with plenty of fun and Eighties music.

The acts included Bad Manners and Madness tribute bands on Saturday.

It was a huge hit with thousands of revellers and fans flocking to the park.

A number of impressive acts took to the stage, while the visitors were also entertained by funfair amusements.

The damp conditions did not put off the festival vibe as the crowds braved the weather to enjoy the day.

The acts brought back all the memories of the Eighties and Madness tribute, Special Kinda Madness kicked off the day in style.

Festivalgoers said it was a great day for all.

Sarah Cox, 40, from Broadway, Leigh said: “We had a brilliant day, I loved the music and atmosphere.

“I’ve been to this company’s events in the past and they never let us down.

“I love the style of the music and everyone was in such great spirits on the day.

“The bands were amazing and worked really hard and kept the high energy going.

“Lots of people have been saying how great it was.”