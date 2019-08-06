A BABY died in hospital despite paramedics’ attempts to save her, an inquest heard.

Bonnie-Olivia Weeks, who was seven-months-old, died on March 11 at Colchester Hospital.

Her inquest was re-opened at the coroner’s court in Chelmsford yesterday.

The court heard Bonnie-Olivia was at her home in Catchpool Road, Colchester, with her mum at the time.

Coroner’s officer Mark Perry told the hearing: “At around 7pm she was found in cardiac arrest face down on her front on the bed.”

He said she was taken to hospital but despite attempts to resuscitate her, she was certified dead.

Police confirmed the death was not suspicious.

A post mortem examination found she died of sudden unexpected death in infancy.

Assistant coroner Michelle Brown said the evidence supported the conclusions from the post mortem examination and there was nothing suspicious about Bonnie-Olivia’s death.

In her conclusion, she expressed her sympathies to Bonnie-Olivia’s family and said: “I am aware the police investigated and there were no issues.

“There were no underlying conditions or viral infections severe enough to cause the death.

“I would like to express personal sympathy to the family in this tragic set of circumstances.

“It was a very short life and this is a very sad occasion.”

The sudden unexpected death of a baby, when there is no apparent cause of death, is now called sudden unexpected death in infancy.

A baby can die of SUDI at any time of the day or night.

SUDI used to be referred to as a cot death.