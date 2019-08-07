Don’t panic, but there’s just three weeks left to try and get your money back over PPI mis-selling.

The deadline of August 29 is looming for consumers to get complaints into financial firms - or risk losing a chance of any repayment.

If you’ve had a loan, credit card, mortgage, overdraft or car finance over the past 30 years, you could be owed money.

So, far around £36 billion has been paid out to millions of people since 2011.

And it’s not just banks and building societies, high street stores, catalogue firms and supermarkets are also involved.

Money Saving Expert is advising people to get their claims in before the deadline of 11.59pm on August 29, as other than truly exceptional cases, that is it.

And if you want to get the ball rolling now, you can enquire with your banks if you ever had PPI as most automatically turn the check into a complaint later.

Check first though!

PPI was often added to products such as store cards, credit cards or mortgages, and was intended to protect people who could not keep up with their payments, due to illness or unemployment.

But it was widely mis-sold as people were either pressured into purchasing it, didn’t know they had it or it was unsuitable.

Also, following a court case known as ‘Plevin’, consumers are also able to complain on the basis a high level of commission was earned from the sale of the policy – but they weren’t told about.

You can complain about this, even if you had a previous PPI claim rejected, thanks to some rules put in place by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

They say that if the cost of your PPI was made up of more than 50% commission, you should get the difference back plus interest if you weren’t told about it.

And as bank loans with PPI typically had 67 per cent commission, a lot of people are likely to be owed some money.

However, it’s important to remember that you’ll only be compensated the percentage difference over 50 per cent.

What are you waiting for? Time is ticking.

