Almost 400 people enjoyed a waste depot open day.

The families visited Freighter House, to explore Chelmsford City Council's recycling and waste depot.

Guests saw the material sorting facility in full working action, using its state-of-the-art machinery to separate materials. Sorting means that the city’s recycled materials are of a high quality, so they can be recycled locally and be re-made into similar new products.

Jude Deakin, councillor for Safer Chelmsford, responsible for Recycling and Waste services said: “Once again, the Recycling Open Day at Freighter House has been a great success with a huge turnout of visitors all curious to see how their recycling and waste materials are sorted here in Chelmsford."