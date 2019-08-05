Two women have been summonsed to court following allegations of abuse at the Ghyll Grove Care home in Basildon.

Blessing Okeke-Nwojeh, 42, of Clayburn Circle, Basildon and Hemlata Ramdin, 37, of Braybrook, Basildon are due to appear at Basildon Magistrate's Court on Wednesday 14 August.

They will face charges of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting a person without capacity.

Thye charges come after the Echo revealed nine people had been suspended from the care home in February this year following allegations of abuse.

Police were called to the care home and an investigation came after a family member of one of the residents was concerned with CCTV footage obtained from a private security camera.

The incident took place in Kennett House - one of the four wards at Ghyll Grove and the firm strongly stated at the time that all issues related to that ward only.

HC-One, the operator of the care home, said the probe sparked a full-scale review of care at Kennett House and as a result, further action was taken.

HC-One has been approached for comment.