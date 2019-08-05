A pet cat sniffed out an escaped Royal Python at a home.

The RSPCA is now appealing to find the owner of the stray Royal Python which was found in a Basildon garden by the homeowners’ cat.

The pet snake was sniffed out by a cat in Nevendon Mews in Basildon on Wednesday, July 24.

The resident managed to safely confine the snake and contacted the RSPCA for help.

Animal Collection Officer Joe White found the snake, around a foot and a half long, had escaped again and was found in a suitcase in the garden.

Mr White said: “This slippery customer had been spotted by the caller and their cat. They had originally put a washing basket over the python but the snake had slithered free and found shelter in an old suitcase.

“Snakes are excellent escape artists so I suspect this python had escaped from a vivarium somewhere so we are very keen to try and reunite the reptile with the owner.”

Many of the snakes the RSPCA’s officers are called to collect are thought to be escaped pets.

The RSPCA said it recommends owners invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and that the enclosure is kept secure and locked if necessary when unattended.

It is possible to microchip snakes and we would recommend that owners ask their exotics vet to do this, so that snakes can be easily reunited if lost and found.

Reptiles, particularly snakes, will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to escape.