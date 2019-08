Tickets are already selling well this year's city Christmas pantomime.

Peter Pan, will be at the Civic Theatre from Friday November 29 to Sunday January 5 2020.

In association with the Chelmsford Civic Theatre, One From The Heart brings another soaring production to Chelmsford, featuring magnificent scenery, dynamic dance routines, stunning costumes, an abundance of comedy, plenty of audience participation and heaps of fairy dust!

Tickets are £24 for adults and £21 for concessions.