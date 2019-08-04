A man who robbed a shop armed with a machete has been jailed for four years.

A man dressed in a black balaclava, grey zip-up jacket, black combat trousers, black gloves and armed with a machete went into the McColls in Eagle Way, Warley shortly before 10pm on February 23.

He went up to the member of staff behind the till and demanded money before making off with a three-figure sum of cash.

Police were called at around 10.30pm and when two officers attended the scene they began a search of the area.

A black balaclava and a white balaclava insert were found on a garden path of an address in Birchwood Close. They matched that used by the man in the burglary and the person who lived at the address confirmed they weren’t his.

A black woollen glove was found on a grass verge along Beckett Close, while a light blue denim jacket, two white trainers, and a pair of black trousers in a bin near to the Gibraltar House flats.

All the items were identified as those used by the robber.

A full DNA profile was obtained from the inside of the balaclava and when it was sent off for testing it came back as that of 37 year-old Matthew Page.

Page was arrested at his home address in Downsland Drive, Brentwood on March 15 and later charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

He denied the charges but, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, he was found guilty of both on 1 August.

He was jailed for a total of four years.

Detective Sergeant David Wilkinson, from Brentwood CID, said: “Matthew Page used the prospect of violence to commit robbery.

“This would have been a scary incident for the member of staff involved.

“No-one should be made to fear for their safety, especially not at their place of work.

“Thanks to the quick work of the officers who attended key evidence was gathered and led to Page being convicted.

“I hope Page uses his time in prison to consider the consequences of his actions.”