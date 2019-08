A city pub has submitted plans for a revamp.

The Grange pub, Main Road, Boreham is planning the major revamp project.

Plans reveal the pub bosses are proposing extending the single door entrance into double doors with lighting.

A new timber pergola with festoon lighting, five patio areas with lantern, a new non-slip synthetic deck with festoon lighting and new garden features would also be built of the council give the plans the go ahead.