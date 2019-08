Chelmsford City Council is asking residents to help pick a new park's design.

The council will start works on improving a new play area in Golden Acres, Springfield later this year, but it needs help to decide which play area to install.

The council has three designs for residents to choose from.

Families can cast their vote by emailing Design 1, 2 or 3 to parks@chelmsford.gov.uk by August 9.