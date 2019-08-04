A town's festival event is set to return for the summer.

The free SWFest will returns to South Woodham Ferrers, organised by Chelmsford City Events, it will once again take place at William de Ferrers School playing fields on Sunday August 25, from 10am – 5pm.

There will be plenty of free activities to keep you entertained, including the return of the Inflatable Zone - which is for adults too! More fun activities will be announced in the coming weeks.

There is no need to book, just turn up and have fun! Please be aware there is limited parking available on site.

For all the latest information and updates ‘like’ the Facebook page @SWFestEssex or visit www.chelmsford.gov.uk/SWFest.