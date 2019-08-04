A YOUNGSTER battling a degenerative muscle condition saw his dreams come true when he got the chance to meet Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton.

The five-time world champion took time out ahead of the recent British Grand Prix at Silverstone to meet Joseph Harvey from Witham.

The 13-year-old, who lives with a genetic condition that causes progressive muscle degeneration called Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy, got the once in a lifetime chance to meet his idol at the Mercedes Factory in Brackley thanks to the Rays of Sunshine children’s charity.

Joseph, who was joined by eight-year-old brother Oliver who has the same condition, was given a rare behind the scenes tour of the facilities - something that is not available to the general public.

After learning all about the factory and the engineers’ work, the Formula 1 fanatic got the chance to chat with his hero Lewis Hamilton, who happily signed merchandise and posed for photographs throughout the afternoon.

To round off the special day, Joseph was given a variety of Mercedes themed gifts to take home with him and tickets to watch the British Grand Prix.

Much to Joseph’s delight, Hamilton went on to claim a record sixth victory at Silverstone, making him the most successful driver at the historic track.