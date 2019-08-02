The Department for Transport has vowed to find both a long term and short term solution to improving the Army and Navy flyover.

The flyover, which is based in Chelmsford, recently closed due to safety concerns. Officials have recognised the urgency of the project and have pledged to work with Essex County Council and Chelmsford City Council to deliver a long term solution, that is satisfactory for residents.

With the hope of working on short term solutions for the flyover, the Army and Navy taskforce will continue to meet over the summer to find out how they can mitigate traffic congestion and disruption while the flyover remains closed.

Over the next two weeks, engineers will be on site doing more discovery work on whether it's safe to reopen the flyover. The public will be kept informed on these findings.

Councillor Kevin Bentley, said: “It's my duty, to the people of Chelmsford and Essex, to accelerate the delivery of this project and ensure we find a long-term solution to the Army and Navy junction.”

Vicky Ford, MP for Chelmsford, said: “I am very pleased that the secretary of state for transport has told officials at a national level to urgently prioritise this project.

"We must design, agree and build the best possible long term solution, which is going to take time, but the news means that the timetable can be accelerated.”

Stephen Robinson, leader of Chelmsford City Council said: "Essex County Council need to put in place urgent, short term measures to address today's problems, and we all need to work together on long term solutions to congestion issues across Chelmsford, of which the Army and Navy is just a part."

David Allen, from the Great Baddow Neighbourhood Association, said: “We are glad that this is now a matter of urgency and hopefully we can all agree on a long term solution.”