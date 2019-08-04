MORE than £75,000 was raised as dedicated fundraisers cycled from Chelmsford to Amsterdam in aid of Kids Inspire.

Thirty-nine cyclists set of from Hargrave House, Great Baddow - the head office for the children’s mental health charity - cycling 5,372 combined miles.

Cyclists were made up of corporate supporters, individuals, and Sue Bell – CEO and Founder of Kids Inspire.

Cycling in soaring temperatures, the 39-strong team biked 75 miles to Harwich, via Finchingfield, Nayland and Ramsay before joining the Ferry for an overnight crossing to the Hook of Holland.

CEO Sue was only able to manage 52 miles of the challenge, due to previously cracking her ribs in training, but insisted she was so proud of the team.

She said: “That cycle ride was without doubt one of the major challenges of my life. I am so proud that in blazing heat, with cracked ribs, I managed 52 miles.

“I chose to take on this first bespoke challenge as I listen daily to the tragic stories of children who have had their childhood stolen because of abuse, neglect and trauma, the needs of these children are often complex and require a specialist team approach to make a difference and give the child hope that life can be different, better and that they deserve to feel happy.”

Baker Associates, based in Braintree, are a corporate supporter of Kids Inspire who have been involved in the recent relocation of the children’s charity.

Feeling inspired, two Partners - Stuart White and William Bidewell - took on the challenge raising £2,400 in vital funds.

Stuart said: “It has been an amazing experience.

“We are so pleased to have been able to participate and support Kids Inspire; these vital funds will go a long way in providing support to children who urgently need it.

“We are extremely grateful to all the support, encouragement and generous donations received for this good cause.”

The combined £75,000 raised will support Kids Inspire to continue delivering it’s multi-generational approach for every child and young person that the charity works with.

Through proactive listening and therapeutic practice, Kids Inspire promotes self-resilience, greater self-awareness, and relationship building to empower more positive life choices.

For more information on the charity, visit kidsinspire.org.uk.