A FLYOVER leading to Chelmsford city centre has been closed until further notice due to major concerns over its safety.

The Army and Navy flyover was closed on Thursday last week, in the latest in a long string of problems.

Council engineers said a plinth at the flyover, which is one of the busiest junctions in the county, had moved during the higher temperatures.

Kevin Bentley, cabinet member for infrastructure, said there was no option but to take urgent action - and the councillor has now written to the new secretary of state for transport, Grant Shapps, to push for a quicker decision on the vital junction and to speed up investment to find a long-term solution.

The letter stated that “residents deserve better, and there is no time to waste”.

Safety concerns have surrounded the flyover in recent years, and last September the large structure was closed after an inspection two of its supporting columns were damaged.

It reopened in October after repair work.

Vicky Ford, Chelmsford MP, has written to the new secretary of state for transport, Grant Shapps, calling for national attention on the ongoing issue.

Mr Bentley said: “After last summer’s movement on supporting columns due to heat expansion and necessary repairs to the flyover, we installed censors on the structure.

“This year we have also had engineers on site on a daily basis during the hot weather to check the structure, and we have found similar movement.

“The flyover is now less safe, so we have taken the decision to close it to traffic until a full engineering assessment can be carried out.

“The task force continues to push hard with the case to Government for investment in a solution to manage traffic demand in the area.”

Mrs Ford insisted she is “extremely concerned” hat it has been shut, especially since will add to congestion, adding it is “imperative that we find a long term solution.”

She said: “Safety must come first. Concerns regarding the structure are not new, Chelmsford residents will remember that the flyover closed 15 times last year for engineering work.

“Engineers have been monitoring the flyover every day during this hot period and were present on site when the incident affecting one of the plinth supports occurred.

“In order to build any transport infrastructure there needs to be a robust formal process.

“Thanks to the work of the Task Force the first stages of this process have already completed.

“Department for Transport official Steve Berry OBE, Head of Highways Maintenance, met the task force last month and the then Minister of State for Transport Michael Ellis MP visited the junction last week.

“It was initially envisaged that the implementation of a new scheme could potentially commence post 2023.”