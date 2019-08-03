A VIOLENT man who attacked a grieving family member, leaving him with broken ribs, over a dispute regarding a will has been jailed for two years.

David Sutton, 35, was jailed after the horrific attack which left the victim with serious injuries.

Essex Police branded this a calculated attack in an ongoing dispute over the will, and called Sutton a dangerous individual following his sentencing.

The dispute centred on Sutton’s belief that he was entitled to more than he was given in the relatives will.

Officers rushed to the home in North Avenue, Chelmsford, at around 3.20am on February 24 and found blood throughout the house.

There were blood spatters on a sofa, floors and walls in the lounge and kitchen after the attack, which left the victim needing hospital treatment.

The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries including multiple broken ribs as a result of the violent attack.

Sutton, of North Avenue, Chelmsford, was arrested at the property.

The victim disclosed to paramedics that Sutton had become aggressive with him following the death of a relative.

Sutton was unhappy with the terms of the will, attempting to take more than his share of the relative’s estate

When giving a statement to officers, the victim stated he’d also been previously assaulted by Sutton.

The first assault took place between December 8 and 16 2018.

Sutton was charged and at Chelmsford Crown Court admitted one count of grievous bodily harm and one count of actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for a total of two years.

Det Con Claire Hicks, from Chelmsford CID, admitted it was pleasing to see Sutton behind bars following the lengthy dispute between the family.

He said: “David Sutton tried to use violence to force the victim out of his home as part of a calculated and ongoing dispute over a family will.

“No-one should be subjected to violence, let alone in their own home.

“Sutton is a dangerous individual and I’m glad he’s now safely behind bars.

“I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect on the consequences of his actions. I hope this sentence will bring the victim some solace.”

Sutton was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court earlier this month.