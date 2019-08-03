HUNDREDS of runners braved the wet weather to raise awareness for a sick 18-month old girl who desperately needs £1.7million for vital gene therapy.

Connie Woulfe, of Great Baddow, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when she was just eight weeks old.

She is missing a gene that allows her muscles to work – with the condition robbing babies of their ability to move, talk, eat, swallow and eventually breathe.

But parents Emma and Tim have hope, with new treatment allowing an artificial version of the missing gene to be put into her body.

And Southend Park Run dedicated Saturday’s event to Connie’s cause, hoping to raise awareness of her battle.

Family friend Lee Taylor, of Southend Athletics Club, arranged pacers during the Park Run, hoping runners could secure personal bests as well as raising awareness for little Connie.

He said: “I had been eye-balling the record of 500 runners, but I don’t think the rain helped that.

“We had a very good turnout, I think it was 334 runners, including 40 people from the athletics club, so it is really good. Connie is such a bright little bunny. She is only 18 months old and has been through so much already. She is just as bright and loving as any child that age.

“We really are doing all we can because sadly the prognosis is not great if we cannot raise the money.

“Gene therapy is always developing. We are hopeful of raising the funds, but new treatments could crop up any time, and we want Emma and Tim to have the money available to help Connie.”

Visit gofundme.com/connies-gene-therapy-penny-pot.