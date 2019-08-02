CHECK-IN staff have called off strike action after accepting a new pay deal.

The easyjet staff at Stansted Airport had been due to strike across a number of dates throughout the school summer holidays.

But union Unite has now said the strikes have been called off.

The union represents 43 passenger service agents employed by Stobart Aviation Services Limited, which has the easyJet contract at the Essex airport.

Unite said the package now accepted by the check-in staff amounted to a 13 per cent pay rise for most of the workforce for the year starting April 2019 and recognition of Unite as the trade union for collective bargaining purposes.

Mark Barter, regional officer for Unite, said: “I am pleased to say that our members have voted to accept a new pay deal for the year starting in April 2019 that amounts to 13 per cent for the majority of the workforce.

“As a result, all the planned strike action has been called off and our members will be working normally assisting passengers in getting away on their summer holidays.

“Our members got a three per cent pay rise in April and will now get a further increase which equates to 10 per cent for the vast majority of our members with immediate effect, so this will mean an increase of 13 per cent this year. Fresh pay talks start again in April 2020, so this is only a single year deal.

“We have also gained a full recognition agreement covering both front of house and backroom staff, which means Unite can represent them for trade union collective bargaining purposes.

“Finally, I would like to pay tribute to the solidarity and courage our members have shown during the past weeks.”