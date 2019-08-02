A window cleaner has been jailed for "sickening" sexual assaults on three "vulnerable" elderly women.

Charlie Catchpole was jailed for two years after he was caught by a carer attempting to force a woman in her 80s to perform a sexual act on him at an address in Spital Road, Maldon on Monday 8 October, 2018.

Catchpole, 45, was arrested two days later and charged with attempted sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.

When officers carried out enquiries with his customers in Maldon, two other women in their 70s said he had sexually assaulted them.

On both occasions in May and August 2018 he had touched them over their clothes at their homes off Park Drive and Essex Avenue in Maldon.

Catchpole, of West Avenue, Mayland, was further arrested and later charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He denied the charges when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on June 24, however a jury found him guilty of all three offences on Friday 28 June.

Today, Friday 2 August, he received two years for attempted sexual activity and nine months for each of the sexual assaults, which will be served at the same time.

He will also spend ten years on the sexual offenders register.

One of his victims, said: "I feel a sense of justice, especially for the other victims, and feel it is safer for everyone that he has now been jailed.”

Detective Inspector Lisa Norcott described window cleaner, Catchpole as a "sexual predator who committed these sickening offences against three women in their own homes" after he was jailed.

She added: "He put them through the further harrowing ordeal of having to give evidence in court after denying he had done anything wrong.

“I hope these brave women now feel a sense of justice that he has been brought to account for his repulsive behaviour and I want to thank them for their support throughout our investigation.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to please tell us so that we can investigate and make sure you receive support."