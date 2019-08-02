Residents are invited to the third anniversary of a city dining destination.

High Chelmer is celebrating the third anniversary of its dining destination, The Exchange, this Saturday with exciting entertainment, family fun and of course, fantastic food for the city to enjoy.

The Exchange Food Festival at High Chelmer, from 11am until 4pm, will be serving up a host of free fun to raise a toast to its dining offering, which boasts cuisines from Europe, South East Asia, the Caribbean and Middle East.

Shoppers can expect music, performers and entertainment, with tastes of the world to sample from the likes of Cote Brasserie, Banana Tree and Turtle Bay at The Exchange. Plus, there will be arts and crafts for the little ones to get stuck into.

Carley Beck, deputy centre manager at High Chelmer, said: “We can’t believe that it’s three years since High Chelmer brought The Exchange to Chelmsford. It has been a brilliant addition to the shopping centre and city, with excellent menus which allow our visitors to explore a variety of cuisines that cater to many dietary requirements."