A young man who died after taking suspected drugs has been described as loving, popular and always willing to help other people.

Cian Daly, 20, from Leigh, died at his home on Monday.

He leaves behind his parents Paul and Hayley, and brothers Cy, 23, and Caleb, 19.

His family said: “Cian was very loving and always everyone’s best mate.

“He was cheeky and popular, and everyone liked him.

“Cian used to go to Darlinghurst Academy in Leigh-on-Sea then on to The Deanes School in Thundersley.

“As a boy he was really good at athletics, joined the local football team and cadets, and went to a boxing club.

“As he got older, he had a passion for motorbikes, cars and fishing.

“On his 16th birthday he got a moped and was into bikes. When his friends used to have problems with their bikes, they used to bring them round to the house and he would help fix them.

“Cian put 100 per cent into everything and he could have done anything.

“He was the type of person who always had to be doing something, he wouldn’t just sit around.

“He lived a full and varied life, and he did that to the end.

“He was a bit of a free spirit and just wanted to help people.

“If anyone had a problem, he would drop everything for them.

“Cian was always cheerful, loving and there for people.

“We knew he was popular, but we didn’t know just how many people he knew.

“We’ve had many messages and his friends are fundraising for a memorial bench.

“We are really touched by everyone’s kindness and support.”

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding six drug-related deaths in South Essex.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org Anyone concerned for their welfare can visit the Essex Police website where we have full advice and information from the NHS and support services.