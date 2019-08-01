Chelmsford City Council has find a man who dumped rubbish strewn around a woodland.

Craig Lilywhite was fined hundreds of pounds after waste was found in the wooded area next to Melbourne Park.

Investigating officers found bags and boxes full of general household and recyclable waste. The fly-tip was traced back to Craig Lilywhite of Cheviot Drive, Chelmsford.

Mr Lilywhite was asked to co-operate with the council's investigation, but failed to do so and was prosecuted for the offence of fly-tipping under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The case was heard at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Thursday 25 July. Pleading guilty, Mr Lilywhite was given a £400 fine and ordered to pay £372.28 in court costs.

Councillor Jude Deakin, councillor for greener Chelmsford, said, "Woodlands are a place where plants and wildlife should be allowed to thrive, where people can relax and where children can explore through play. The selfish act of fly-tipping doesn't just make an area look messy - it's hazardous to wildlife and passers-by and pollutes our environment. This case sends a strong message that we will always investigate environmental crime."

