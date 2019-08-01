A seven-week-long public consultation into changes made to Chelmsford City Council's Local Plan has begun.

Thousands of comments have been taken from members of the public, experts and developers to create Chelmsford's Local Plan, which covers the period from now until 2036.

Earlier this year, one of the government's independent planning inspectors reviewed Chelmsford's draft plan and identified some changes that needed to be made in order to make it 'sound'.

These are called the Main Modifications. They involve changes or additions to policies and text which are essential before the Local Plan can be adopted.

Everybody is now welcomed to comment on these modifications before consultation closes on 19 September. The planning inspector will consider all the comments made relating to the modifications before issuing her final report on the examination of the Local Plan.

A spokesperson for Chelmsford City Council said, "The aim of a Local Plan is to get the right type of development in the right places to meet the growing needs of local people and businesses, while also protecting our environment. The policies in the plan will be used to determine future planning applications, so it's a really important document. It affects everybody who lives or works in Chelmsford, so please do have your say before the deadline of 19 September."

Residents and interested parties can find out more online using the consultation portal. Visit www.chelmsford.gov.uk/planningpolicyconsult to read the documents, sign up for alerts about future consultations, and find out how to make your comments.

You can also find more information and documents which you can download during the consultation period at https://www.chelmsford.gov.uk/ or call 01245 606330.