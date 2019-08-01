NURSES at a mental health trust have been recognised for their work with patients with a trio of awards.

The four nurses, who work for the Essex Partnership Trust, were recognised at the Queen’s Nurse Awards and the Learning Disability Awards.

Joanne Eaton, from the learning disability service, and Elaine Driscoll, from the memory assessment service, both received the Queen’s Nurse Award.

The honour recognises commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership.

Dr Crystal Oldman, chief executive of the Queen’s Nursing Institute, said: “I would like to congratulate Joanne and Elaine and welcome them as Queen’s Nurses.

“The application and assessment process to become a Queen’s Nurse is rigorous and requires clear commitment to improving care for patients, their families and carers.

“Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality healthcare across the country.”

Paula Pearl and Jean Kendall, both learning disability community nurses, received the Learning Disability of the Year award at the national Learning Disability and Autism awards in Birmingham.

They were honoured for working with dental practices to improve tooth care for people with learning disabilities.

Jean said: “We feel incredibly honoured to have been presented with this award.

“Between us we have more than 60 years of learning disabilities experience.

“The judges said our enthusiasm was infectious, a lovely comment to hear about doing your job.”

Paula and Jean’s efforts mean the trust will compete for the learning disabilities nursing accolade in the finals of the Nursing Times awards.

A number of other staff at the trust have been recognised or nominated for awards. Mobolaji Lewis, head of physiotherapy at the trust, scooped an NHS@70 Excellence award from Nigerian Healthcare Professionals UK.

Krissie Davis and Samantha Martin, both learning disability community nurses, won the Mentor of the Year award from Hertfordshire University, and the trust’s Enable East service was nominated by Colchester MP Will Quince for two NHS Parliamentary Awards.